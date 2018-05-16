Fort Thomas police need help identifying suspected 'Felony Lane Gang' members

A Northern Kentucky police department is asking for help in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a nationwide criminal group.

According to the Fort Thomas Police Department, a man and woman believed to be part of the Felony Lane Gang used a credit card and check from a purse that was stolen from a woman's car parked at the Highland Heights Dog Park on April 26.

Police said that 20 minutes after the vehicle theft happened, a man was seen charging more than $500 to the victim's credit card at Walmart in Fort Wright. The man left the area in a silver sedan.

Then on May 7, a woman unsuccessfully attempted to cash a forged check at a U.S. Bank branch in Bowling Green, Kentucky using the victim's ID and bank card.

Fort Thomas police officials said they believe the suspects are part of the Felony Lane Gang, which has been implicated in thefts in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

According to Sharonville, Ohio police, who arrested six men believed to be connected to the organization in 2016, the Felony Lane Gang is a nationwide criminal organization that breaks into cars to steal items and assume a person's identity. A person passing a bad check traditionally uses the drive-through lane as far away from the teller's window as possible -- the eponymous "felony lane" -- to try to avoid detection.

The Fort Thomas police department reported the group targets vehicles driven by women in hopes the women will leave their purses in their cars.

The department advises people not to leave valuables in plain sight, even if the vehicle's doors are locked.

If you have information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspects, Fort Thomas police ask you call Detective Derek Faught at 859-572-1238 or email dfaught@ftthomas.org.