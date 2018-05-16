Clear

Couple arrested after over $18K worth of drugs found in home with 1-year-old

Two convicted felons are facing more charges after $18,000 worth of cocaine and a variety of other drugs, money and d...

Posted: May. 15, 2018 5:59 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2018 6:12 AM

Two convicted felons are facing more charges after $18,000 worth of cocaine and a variety of other drugs, money and drug paraphernalia were found inside the home they share with their 1-year-old daughter, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

The search of the Slidell-area home was a culmination of a months-long investigation and uncovered approximately 441 grams of cocaine, 22 dosage units of MDMA (Ecstasy), 26 dosage units of Tramadol, 8 grams of marijuana, assorted narcotics paraphernalia, a handgun and $4,167 of United States currency. The cocaine alone carried a street value of approximately $18,000.

Destin Miller, 25, was home with the couple's 1-year-old daughter when detectives arrived to execute the search warrant.

