Giraffe passes after accident at Zoo Atlanta

A giraffe who had been with the Zoo Atlanta for four years has passed away following an accident.Zoo officials...

Posted: May. 15, 2018 5:29 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2018 6:12 AM

A giraffe who had been with the Zoo Atlanta for four years has passed away following an accident.

Zoo officials say 7-year-old Zuberi died unexpectedly after his neck became wedged between in a space between a metal railing.

Hayley Murphy, DVM, Vice President of Animal Divisions, says the Zoo Atlanta family are shocked by the unexpected loss.

"Our Animal Care and Veterinary Teams responded to the emergency right away, but despite their immediate and heroic efforts, were not able to save Zuberi," said Murphy.

Zuberi herd of adult males includes 12-year-old Abu and six year old Etana and Isooba.

"Zuberi was an important part of the giraffe herd and a special individual. We share the heartbreak of this event with the animal care professionals who knew him best and with our Veterinary Team, as well as our admiration for their outstanding commitment to Zuberi and to all the animals in our care," said Murphy in a press release.

The official cause of death will not be known until after the completion of a necropsy.

