Clear

Suspensions overturned in TCU cheating scandal

The suspension of a group of TCU students who were accused of cheating has been overturned.Last week, 12 stude...

Posted: May. 15, 2018 5:14 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2018 5:27 AM

The suspension of a group of TCU students who were accused of cheating has been overturned.

Scroll for more content...

Last week, 12 students were suspended after using test answers to study using the popular Quizlet study app. Faculty members found out questions from an actively being administered to students had been taken without permission and turned in to Quizlet study notes.

The cheating allegedly happened during more than one class and involved multiple courses.

Even though the students were allowed back at school, some of them still face academic probation.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Rain Continues to Threaten
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It