Man killed after car plunges over cliff

A 19-year-old man was killed in a vehicle rollover near Melba Monday night.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., Canyon County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Pump Road near Melba.

The driver said he had driven off the cliff and rolled his vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they found the driver and two passengers with the vehicle at the base of the cliff. "The 18-year-old male driver and one of the passengers, a 19-year-old male, were injured in the crash," said Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker. "The 19-year-old passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected."

The passenger was flown by air ambulance to St. Luke's Medical center in Boise with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported by Canyon County EMS to St. Alphonsus Hospital in Nampa.

The other passenger, an 18-year-old male, was not injured and had been wearing a seatbelt, Decker said.

"The Ada County Coroner's Office notified deputies early (Tuesday) morning that the 19-year-old passenger, of Melba, was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name is being withheld pending family notification," said Decker.

The crash is under investigation by the Canyon County Sheriff's Office.