Police: Man arrested for robbing a child

Police have a man in custody accused of robbing a child of money made from candy sales.

On Saturday, May 12, just before 8:00 p.m., Shreveport Police responded to the 1600 block of Fullerton Street on reports of shots being fired. Officers found a juvenile who said that he was selling candy at the apartment complex when Deshaveon Milling, 22, approached him and demanded his candy. The juvenile refused to surrender the candy and Milling allegedly followed behind him and snatched money from his hands.

The juvenile returned to his residence and told his mother what happened. His mother confronted Milling and demanded the money back. Milling allegedly produced a handgun and began firing shots at the woman. The woman, who was also armed, returned fire in what she described as an act of self-defense and Milling fled on foot. Neither party was injured. Investigators and patrol officers searched the area for Milling but were unable to locate him.

On Monday, police received a tip from Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers stating that Milling was at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Hearne Avenue. Detectives and a police K9 took Milling into custody without incident. Following interviews with detectives Milling was charged with one count each of Simple Robbery and Illegal Use of a Weapon as well as two warrants. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.