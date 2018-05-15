Pauley Perrette implies 'multiple physical assaults' led her to quit 'NCIS'

A series of tweets by Pauley Perrette have fans wondering about her life while working on "NCIS."

Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, left the long-running CBS crime drama after 15 seasons on the series in an episode aired last week.

Pauley Perrette bids farewell to 'NCIS'

"I refused to go low, that's why I've never told publicly what happened. But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me," Perrette wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

"If you believe them? Please leave me alone," she tweeted. "You clearly don't know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said)."

Perrette then went on to question if she was wrong for not "spilling the beans" and said she sought "to protect my crew, jobs and so many people."

"But at what cost? I don't know," she continued. "Just know, I'm trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn't the right thing about crime."

Perrette also tweeted about the "machine" she accused of spreading false stories about her.

"I left," she wrote. "Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone."

The actress did not identify who she is accusing for the alleged assaults.

Some followers rallied around Perrette on social media and hailed her for sharing.

CNN has reached out to reps for CBS for comment, as well as Perrette for additional comment.