Rami Malek will rock you as Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Rami Malek looks so much like Freddie Mercury in the first teaser trailer for biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody," it's very, ...

Posted: May. 15, 2018 12:29 PM
Updated: May. 15, 2018 12:59 PM

Rami Malek looks so much like Freddie Mercury in the first teaser trailer for biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody," it's very, very frightening.

Despite being plagued by some director drama, the first glimpse at the film based on the life of the famed Queen singer suggests the movie has the potential to be an award season champion. At the very least, Malek is likely to get some positive attention for the portrayal.

Described as a "foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury," "Bohemian Rhapsody" tells the story of the band's rise, turbulent moments and reunion.

Mercury died in 1991 of AIDS-related complications.

The film is scheduled to be released during in just prior to award season voting on November 2.

In addition to Malek, "Bohemian Rapsody" stars Mike Myers, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, and Joseph Mazzello.

