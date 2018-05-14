Kellyanne Conway: White House leakers 'using the media to shiv each other'

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Monday she expects personnel changes as a result of leaks within the White House staff.

In an interview with Fox News, Conway said she had "several discussions" with President Donald Trump Monday about White House leaks. Asked if she expects personnel changes as a result, Conway said, "I do, actually. Yes I do."

Conway said she wouldn't talk about the process the White House follows to find out who leaked what.

"There are all kinds of leaks," she continued. "Some leaks exist to hurt colleagues, some leaks exist because they disagree with the policies that are being put forth. But none of them are helpful and I will tell you something else that's going on in this White House, but not as badly as it was in the beginning, it's not so much leaking as using the media to shiv each other."

Last week, anonymous staffers told reporters about a crass remark press aide Kelly Sadler made about Sen. John McCain in a West Wing meeting. When press secretary Sarah Sanders berated staffers for leaking about it, her remarks were promptly leaked, too.

Earlier Monday, Trump tweeted the White House would get to the bottom of who is leaking damaging information.

"The so-called leaks coming out of the White House are a massive over exaggeration put out by the Fake News Media in order to make us look as bad as possible," the President said in a tweet. "With that being said, leakers are traitors and cowards, and we will find out who they are."

Trump has the authority to fire staffers who are leaking, Conway said.

"I think the President is on solid ground here, that if you work at the pleasure of the President, like we all do here and you have the privilege and the blessing of coming every day to work in this White House on behalf of the nation that we all love, then you want to be competent, you want to be loyal and you ought to be able to reinforce the agenda that prevailed here," Conway said.

She added, "I can't go on more, but I had several discussions with the President on this very topic today".