Students Sent to Hospital After School Bus Hits Rock

A bumpy bus ride in Monroe County sent more than a dozen elementary school students to the hospital Monday morning.

Scroll for more content...

Seventeen elementary students from the East Stroudsburg Area School District were sent to the hospital after their school bus hit a large rock on their way to a field trip.

The students were sent to two different hospitals.

Some of those fourth grade students from Bushkill Elementary were taken by ambulance to Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono to be checked out.

Others were sent to Saint Luke's Monroe campus.

"We just suddenly hit a bump and we all launched up in the air," recalled fourth grader Savannah Paneto.

Savannah Paneto, 10, thought her day would be spent on a field trip but not to the emergency room. The fourth grader was one of 17 students from Bushkill Elementary who had to be taken to the hospital after their school bus hit a rock on Hallet Road near Stroudsburg.

"Everyone just launched up in the air. I launched up in the air and hit my arm on the window. That's how my left arm got hurt."

East Stroudsburg Area School District officials say none of the students was seriously injured.

"It could have been a lot worse, and I was actually hearing a lot worse and thinking, 'Oh, my God, I've got to get there and I couldn't get here fast enough," said parent Tara Paneto.

The incident happened not far from the Tannersville Cranberry Bog where the students were headed for a field trip. Both parents and students say while the whole situation was scary, they are happy no one was seriously hurt.

"No words because your heart stops. Your pulse jumps, and you can't get to your child fast enough. You can't find out information fast enough," said parent Danielle Kaplafka.

Students who did not need immediate medical attention were taken back to Bushkill Elementary on another bus to be seen by the school nurse.

That's where Danielle Kaplafka says her daughter was taken.

"She is doing well. She has a couple bangs, but she is back at the school and doing well. We are just crossing our fingers now for the others."

East Stroudsburg Area School District officials say they have been in contact with all parents and students who were either taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono or Saint Luke's are expected to be treated and released before the end of the day.