Man Donates Wheelchair Ramp to Young Girl With Cerebral Palsy

A West Michigan man making a huge difference for a five-year-old girl and her family.

Mark Zylema was looking to donate a used wheelchair ramp. Well, after reaching out to FOX 17, he found the perfect little recipient.

After our story aired, Zylema got hundreds of calls about the wheelchair ramp his late brother-in-law used. On Friday, a five-year-old girl and her family are happy he chose them for this gift of independence and mobility.

Willow Creveling has cerebral palsy and can't move on her own. She's getting bigger and carrying her around is getting harder on her family.

