When ya gotta' go, ya gotta' go.

A comical Mid-Michigan proposal is going viral.

Kevin Przytula said he brought his girlfriend, Allyssa, to Bay City over the weekend to propose. As Przytula drops to one knee, Allyssa's 3-year-old son Owen drops his pants.

The hilarious moment was caught on camera by family.

It wasn't until after the proposal that the couple realizes what the boy had been up to.

"Oh my God he's peeing, are you serious?" Przytula said laughing.

Owen is caught stealing the show because he just had to go.

"I just started laughing, this is what Owen does," Allyssa said.

"This is our everyday life, that's what we deal with on a daily basis," Przytula said.

These two say they're used to it.

This whiz kid just started potty training and decided it would be a good time to drop his pants and go to the bathroom, creating a memory this family will never forget.

Long story short, mom said yes and this newly engaged couple said they know they have a ways to go on that potty training.

"The potty training is still a work in progress it's only been a month, so he thinks is really cool to pee outside," Allyssa said.

The original video was deleted by Facebook, but Przytula said it had more than 56,000 views and about 300 shares. They later posted a YouTube link which has been shared nearly 100 times.