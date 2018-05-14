Nursing assistant arrested for allegedly molesting elderly disabled woman in Pasco

A nursing assistant in Pasco County was arrested after allegedly molesting an elderly disabled female who she was tasked with caring for.

Christina Nappo is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of an elderly person.

She was caring for an elderly and disabled woman described as having serious brain trauma and the mentality of a 10-year-old at Consulate Health Care of Bayonet Point in Hudson.

She is accused of committing inappropriate acts with a shower head. Deputies say that being a CNA, Nappo reasonably knew the victim either lacked the ability to give consent or failed to give consent.

She is also accused of teaching another CNA how to do the same thing.

Nappo was arrested without incident and taken to Land O' Lakes detention facility.

We reached out to Consulate Health Care of Bayonet Point multiple times to get a response to Nappo's arrest, but did not hear back.