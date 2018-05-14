John McCain sends Harry Reid lighthearted best wishes in recovery

Sen. John McCain poked fun at former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid as he wished his former colleague well in recovering from surgery on Monday.

"From one cantankerous senator to another, sending my prayers & best wishes to @SenatorReid as he recovers from a successful surgery," the Arizona Republican wrote on Twitter.

Reid's family released a statement on Monday with news that the Democrat from Nevada had undergone surgery for pancreatic cancer.

"Today, Former Democratic Leader Harry Reid underwent surgery at Johns Hopkins Cancer Center to remove a tumor from his pancreas," the statement said.

"His doctors caught the problem early during a routine screening and his surgeons are confident that the surgery was a success and that the prognosis for his recovery is good. He will undergo chemotherapy as the next step in his treatment. He is now out of surgery, in good spirits and resting with his family. He is grateful to his highly skilled team of doctors and to all who have sent and continue to send their love and support."

Pancreatic cancer is responsible for 3% of all cancers and 7% of all cancer deaths in the Unites States, according to the American Cancer Society. About 55,440 people are expected to be diagnosed this year and 44,330 people are expected to lose their lives to the cancer this year.

It is more likely to be diagnosed at later stages since symptoms often go unnoticed. They can include yellowing of the eyes and skin, abdominal and back pain, weight loss and fatigue, according to the National Institutes of Health. Diagnosing pancreatic cancer late results in difficulty treating it. Options include surgery, radiation and chemotherapy. Targeted therapy may also be used in an effort to avoid damaging normal, or healthy, cells.

McCain is currently in Arizona, where he has been recovering from the side effects of treatment for brain cancer since late last year.