Clear

Police: Woman arrested after 4-year-old found on a playground "wearing nothing but a diaper"

Mobile Police arrested 37-year-old Kimberly Abney after a toddler was found on the playground at Meadow Lake Elementa...

Posted: May. 14, 2018 5:11 PM
Updated: May. 14, 2018 7:11 PM

Mobile Police arrested 37-year-old Kimberly Abney after a toddler was found on the playground at Meadow Lake Elementary School wearing only a diaper.

Scroll for more content...

According to authorities, officer responded to the school at approximately 8:02 a.m. Thursday, May 10 in reference to a suspicious complaint.

The staff at the school, which is located at 8251 Three-Notch Korner Road, told officers they found the 4-year-old, "wearing nothing but a diaper."

Police say they were able to locate an address for the child in the 4900 block of Huron Drive and after numerous attempts, were able to get the child's mother to the door.

Officials say Abney was unable to tell officers the whereabouts of her child and was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment. The child was released to relatives.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Zionsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Storms Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It