Starting salary for the class of 2018: $50,390

Posted: May. 14, 2018 3:13 PM
Updated: May. 14, 2018 7:14 PM

There should be a lot more job openings for the college class of 2018, but starting salaries won't be much higher than last year.

Graduates with a bachelor's degree can expect to earn an average of $50,390 annually in their first jobs, according to a new survey by consulting firm Korn Ferry, little changed from the previous year.

"With the 2018 US inflation rate hovering just over 2%, real wages for this year's grads are virtually flat," said Maryam Morse, Korn Ferry Senior Client Partner.

But it should be easier to find a job than in previous years. The unemployment rate recently dropped below 4% for the first time since 2000.

Pay will vary by industry. Those in science, technology, engineering and math-related fields earn significantly more than average.

For example, the survey found that average pay for entry-level software developers is $67,236, while customer service reps start at just $35,360. It analyzed salaries across 310,000 entry-level positions from about 1,000 organizations across the country.

Another big variable is where you live. Here are the average starting salaries in 10 major US cities.

San Francisco $63,995
New York $60,972
Boston $59,460
Los Angeles $56,386
Chicago $55,177
Philadelphia $54,169
Minneapolis $53,766
Denver $53,010
Dallas $50,743
Atlanta $49,584

