Kansas City police look for car that fatally hit man in wheelchair

A man in a motorized wheelchair has died after he was hit by a vehicle in downtown Kansas City.Now, police nee...

Posted: May. 14, 2018 3:13 PM
Updated: May. 14, 2018 7:13 PM

A man in a motorized wheelchair has died after he was hit by a vehicle in downtown Kansas City.

Now, police need help tracking down the person who hit the man and took off.

The investigation determined that the victim had been crossing 11th Street north-to-south in a marked crosswalk in a motorized wheelchair about 9:30 a.m. Monday when he was struck by a white passenger car. The vehicle then left the scene headed west.

The victim, a Kansas City man, was taken to an area hospital but died a short time after arrival. The vehicle was not immediately located.

Officers are looking for white Saturn Aura passenger car with front-end damage and possibly a temporary tag.

