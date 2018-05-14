Corey Lewandowski joining Pence's political action committee

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is joining Vice President Mike Pence's political action committee to help with midterm elections, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Scroll for more content...

Lewandowski is leaving his position at America First for his new role at the Great America Committee.

When asked about Lewandowski's move, Brian O. Walsh at America First confirmed the news.

"Yes, Corey has stepped down from his role with America First," Walsh said. "I am disappointed that we are losing him, but happy that he's joining Great America Committee."

The story was first reported by Fox News.

The source added Lewandowski has been working with Pence's PAC for several week and traveled with Pence on multiple trips recently.

Lewandowski served as one of President Donald Trump's campaign managers during the 2016 election but was fired in June 2016.

He joined America First, a pro-Trump super PAC in August 2017, where he hired on as a senior adviser and spokesman.