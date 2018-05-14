Clear

Police: Four teens carjack man sleeping in his truck

A man who was sleeping in his truck was awakened by four teens, who robbed and carjacked him at gunpoint.The m...

Posted: May. 14, 2018 12:47 PM
Updated: May. 14, 2018 2:04 PM

A man who was sleeping in his truck was awakened by four teens, who robbed and carjacked him at gunpoint.

Scroll for more content...

The man was asleep in his 2018 GMC Sierra just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Milton Street and Paris Avenue when the teens woke him up, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

They ordered the victim to get out of his truck before stealing his wallet and keys and driving off in his truck.

One of the teens was armed with a black revolver.

Detectives used OnStar to help track the truck, and were able to locate it in the 13000 block of Linden Street in New Orleans East, according to the NOPD.

A 15-year-old was arrested at the scene, and the truck was recovered.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Zionsville
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Warm conditions, storms possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It