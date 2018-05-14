Fans tune into 'Harry & Meghan' Lifetime movie

From the casting to the dialogue, the Lifetime TV movie "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance," which aired Sunday night, gave fans lots to talk about.

Scroll for more content...

With its dramatization of the couple's love story, the network cashed in on the excitement surrounding the upcoming royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal wedding 2018: What we know so far

The casting of Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley as the couple got the thumbs up, for the most part, while viewers didn't totally love Burgess Abernethy and Laura Mitchell as William and Kate.

Some viewers seemed to forget that the writers took creative license with the film, which wasn't taken from a sanctioned biography of the couple.

'Harry & Meghan' gives 'A Royal Romance' requisite Lifetime movie

That meant the writers could ... have their way with the facts, including how close Prince Harry and Markle, an American actress, grew on one of their early dates, which was actually a vacation in Botswana.

Lifetime movies, of course, are known for getting panned on Twitter so suffice it to say, those who found it to be a less than stunning production weighed on the popular social media platform.

But even those who thought the made-for-TV movie was pretty "cheesy" seemed to stick with it, with one Twitter user saying it was just as bad as she expected but she still couldn't "look awayyyyyyy."

Royal Wedding news: the latest on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's big day

All in all, the TV movie appeared to be a success with those who tuned in Sunday night.

"I can no longer tell FakeHarry and FakeMeghan from #harryandmeghan," one viewer tweeted. "So, well done #ARoyalRomance."