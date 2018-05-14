Clear

Officer dragged during car stop on Long Island

A man was arrested after he dragged an officer during a car stop on Long Island Sunday afternoon.Around 5:21 p...

Posted: May. 14, 2018 9:51 AM
Updated: May. 14, 2018 2:07 PM

A man was arrested after he dragged an officer during a car stop on Long Island Sunday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

Around 5:21 p.m., Nassau County police conducted a car stop of a vehicle driven by Dwayne Henderson, 21.

As officers approached the vehicle, Henderson fled the scene, dragging one of the officers, said authorities.

He suffered lacerations to both his knees and elbows as well as bruising to his right knee, and was taken to the hospital for his injuries, said police.

Henderson was later found in Uniondale, leaving his vehicle, fleeing on foot, said cops.

While officers tried to place Henderson under arrest, he began flailing his arms, kicking his legs and refusing to be handcuffed, said police. He was subdued and placed under arrest with no injuries.

Following investigation, authorities recovered a clear bag with a substance that appeared to be crack cocaine.

Henderson was charged with second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and unlawful fleeing of a police officer.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Zionsville
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Warm conditions, storms possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It