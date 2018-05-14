Officer dragged during car stop on Long Island

A man was arrested after he dragged an officer during a car stop on Long Island Sunday afternoon.

Around 5:21 p.m., Nassau County police conducted a car stop of a vehicle driven by Dwayne Henderson, 21.

As officers approached the vehicle, Henderson fled the scene, dragging one of the officers, said authorities.

He suffered lacerations to both his knees and elbows as well as bruising to his right knee, and was taken to the hospital for his injuries, said police.

Henderson was later found in Uniondale, leaving his vehicle, fleeing on foot, said cops.

While officers tried to place Henderson under arrest, he began flailing his arms, kicking his legs and refusing to be handcuffed, said police. He was subdued and placed under arrest with no injuries.

Following investigation, authorities recovered a clear bag with a substance that appeared to be crack cocaine.

Henderson was charged with second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and unlawful fleeing of a police officer.