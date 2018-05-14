Clear

Strong storms cause damage in The Acreage

A strong storm moved over The Acreage early Monday morning, prompting a tornado warning that expired at 6:30 a.m....

Posted: May. 14, 2018 9:51 AM
Updated: May. 14, 2018 2:07 PM

A strong storm moved over The Acreage early Monday morning, prompting a tornado warning that expired at 6:30 a.m.

Chopper 5 flew over Key Lime Boulevard and Pratt Whitney Boulevard in the Acreage around 6:40 a.m. and spotted multiple buildings damaged, downed trees, a trailer on its side and awnings twisted from the storm.

Other damage was reported along 74th Street North at Seminole Pratt Whitney Boulevard.

Resident Rosa Madrigal said she woke up this morning and "felt the need to pray and that's exactly what I did."

Madrigal said she heard a loud roar as the storm passed over her home, forcing she and her family to take cover in a closet.

She said it felt like the east side of her home was moving as the storm hit.

After the storm passed, Madrigal said her patio furniture was tossed around but her home wasn't damaged.

Utility crews are at the scene working to repair damaged power lines.

It's unclear if there was a confirmed tornado.

No injuries have been reported.

