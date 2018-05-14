Man dies days after Grand Blanc Twp. bar shooting

Authorities say a man has died several days after a shooting at a Mid-Michigan bar.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. May 6 at Kickers Sports Bar and Grill on S. Saginaw Road in Grand Blanc Township.

Investigators said a fight broke out among a group of people on an outdoor deck prior to the shooting. When officers arrived, they found several people outside of the bar in the parking lot. A 26-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were shot, police said.

The woman was later released from the hospital.

The man, who has not been identified, was listed in critical condition. The Grand Blanc Township Police Department said he died Saturday, May 12 from his injuries.

Darrell Hunter, 48, was originally charged with two counts of assault with two counts of assault with intent to murder, four counts of felony firearm as a second-time offender, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of possession of ammunition by a felon, and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

It's unclear if those charges will change now that a victim has died.