(CNN) -- White House senior adviser Jared Kushner will call for unity Monday at the opening of the United States' new embassy in Jerusalem, according to excerpts of his speech released by the White House. "We believe, it is possible for both sides to gain more than they give -- so that all people can live in peace -- safe from danger, free from fear, and able to pursue their dreams. "Jerusalem must remain a city that brings people of all faiths together," Kushner is expected to say. Kushner has been leading efforts to broker an Israeli-Palestinian peace proposal, though any accord would be colored by the administration's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and decision to move the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.