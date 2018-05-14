One dead, 3 others found shot after 14th officer-involved shooting in 15 days in GA

One person is dead and three others were found shot inside a home in the 14th officer-involved shooting in Georgia in the past 15 days.

Scroll for more content...

The fatal shooting happened at a home on the 500 block of Roberts Lane in Carnesville late Sunday night. The area is about 15 miles west of the border with South Carolina.

Not many details are known about the incident but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says three other people were found shot inside the home.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

This comes just hours after another officer-involved shooting at a shopping plaza in Clayton County.

Police say an altercation that started Sunday afternoon inside a restaurant moved to the parking lot, where shots were fired. An unidentified man was shot by an off-duty officer and taken to the hospital where he later died, according to the GBI spokesperson.

The officer involved was not hurt.