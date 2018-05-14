Nashville group working to make dangerous road safer

Each year, dozens of pedestrians are struck in Nashville.

Twenty-three people were killed in 2017, making it the deadliest year ever.

Since the transit vote failed, a local group is working to make changes on one of the most dangerous roads in Music City.

Nora Kern, the executive director of Walk Bike Nashville, says her organization is focused on putting in pedestrian crossings for those trying to get to bus stops.

"We've seen that we're really having a crisis around safety for people who are trying to cross the street, ride the bus on our major corridors," Kern said.

The group has already installed a crossing along Nolensville Pike.

"The data is still early, but there has been basically no crashes at that location since they installed it," Kern said.

In a four-year period, 12 pedestrians were killed on Gallatin Pike. Kern says she's spoken with TDOT about putting a crossing along the road.

She says other areas have been identified that need to be addressed sooner rather than later.

"We're really focused on Gallatin, Nolensville, Murfreesboro and Clarksville, which are the top dangerous corridors," Kern said.

In December, TDOT and Walk Bike Nashville surveyed several of the roads.

Ideally, Kern wants to see a crossing like the one at Nolensville on Gallatin Pike in the coming months.

"We need to move forward quickly, to show everybody that we still have momentum with these issues, because the problem is only getting worse," Kern said.

The number of pedestrians who are struck typically goes down during the summer because there is more daylight in the evening hours.

Walk Bike Nashville will be making a series of walking surveys through the summer and fall.