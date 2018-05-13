Franklin student named U.S. Presidential Scholar

Two Tennessee high school students are now U.S. Presidential Scholars. One, Chapman Finn, is from Franklin.

"I'm a senior at Battle Ground Academy," Finn said. "I'm very excited about graduating."

When he graduates on May 20, he's not only finishing in the top 10 of his class but also with national recognition.

Finn is one of only 160 students across the nation to be named a U.S. Presidential Scholar.

"It was never an initial dream to be a Presidential Scholar," Finn said. "To me, it was always just something that only the elite, top group always had. I knew I was smart enough but I didn't know I was that smart."

"He's a fantastic young man, he's worked really, really hard," said Dawson Gray, one of Finn's teachers. "He's always been someone who takes on a challenge and rises to the expectations set before him."

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars hand-picks students to honor each year.

Finn has been invited to the White House in June where he will accept his presidential scholar medallion.

"I'm very excited about that," Finn said.

Rachel Fan of White Station High School in Memphis was the only other student from Tennessee honored this year.