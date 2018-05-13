Mother wants justice for daughter found dead 2 months ago

Saturday family and friends of 27-year-old Leila Smith remembered her in a memorial. Smith's mother, Tressa Norwood, said the plan was to come together and plant a tree where Leila's body was found. Smith was killed in March and found in dead in her car in north Mobile.

Her boyfriend and baby's father, 51-year-old Kenneth Lee Campbell, was arrested for her murder Wednesday with a $100,000 bond. He has since been released on bond.

Norwood as well as other family members were very emotional Saturday evening. She says the past two months have been grim to say the least. She's a grieving mother trying to come to grips with her daughter's death. She says from the time it happened unto now, days have felt like years.

"This is going to be a long hard journey, and this is going to be a lot of pain for a long time," said Norwood. "He's been carrying me and helping me because this is the hardest thing I've ever endured in my life and its even harder because my granddaughters are being treated so badly."

She is a bit upset about Campbell being released. She says he has her 1-year-old granddaughter and she hasn't seen her since he took her shortly after her daughter went missing.

"It was disappointing that he got out, but God's in control because he may want to be a little more concerned or upset because he doesn't know what God is doing," she said.

Norwood said this is hard for her always, but its even harder since its so close to mother's day.

"If you love your moms, give her the best mother's day gift, you could ever give her. My baby gave her to me. She showed up the weekend before when she surprised me with a visit."

Leila has two daughters, a 9-year-old, named Alana and a 1-year old, named Kenlia.

The plan was to plant a tree for Leila, in the place she was found, to remember her, but the ground was a bit too fallow.

"This place is as hard as the heart that brought her here. So its going to take a lot more than this one shovel to break ground to put this tree up."

Something she takes solace and finds peace in, is that she believes she will see her again.

"Leila loved God, Leila loved the Lord," Norwood explained. "And nobody will ever be able to hurt her again ever. We just gotta find a way to live. Love life and don't forget her. Please don't forget her."