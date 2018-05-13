Clear

Two hospitalized after overnight shooting in Bricktown

Two people were hospitalized overnight after a shooting in Bricktown, police officials said.Police were called...

Posted: May. 13, 2018 1:39 PM
Updated: May. 13, 2018 3:22 PM

Two people were hospitalized overnight after a shooting in Bricktown, police officials said.

Police were called around 2 a.m. to the iHop near Joe Carter and East California avenues, where they found shell casings and a bullet hole, officials said. Officers heard more gunshots near East California Avenue and, while en route, they saw a vehicle speeding away.

Police pulled over the vehicle near Reno Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard and found a person with a gunshot wound, according to officials. They later found a second person with a gunshot wound and determined that the two shootings were related.

Officers are still searching for the people involved in the shooting.

KOCO 5 will provide more information when it becomes available.

