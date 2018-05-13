'Sopranos' star hosts fundraiser in honor of Parkland shooting victim

His daughter was one of 17 people killed at Stoneman Douglas High School. Nearly three months later Andrew Pollack is still pushing for change, while keeping the memory of his daughter alive.

"These people right here we want our kids and teachers safe," he said.

For Pollack this all started on Feb. 14 that was the day he lost his daughter. Meadow Pollack, 18, was one of the 17 students gunned down at Stoneman Douglas High School. Almost three months to the day the conversation about school safety continues.

"And there's a few hundred people here and it's a great cause," Pollack said.

It's called Meadows Movement the fundraiser hosted by WISH Boca included a day of food, drinks, music, a raffle and a special guest.

"Jamie Lynn Sigler was here from the Sopranos she flew in from Long Island and I met her for the first time that's who I named my daughter after."

Sigler's character in the show was Meadow Soprano the teenage daughter of mob boss Tony Soprano. The proceeds from the event will go towards building a playground in Meadow's memory. But for the Pollack family the day of fun also serves as a reminder of a day that changed their lives forever.

"Our goal is to make sure that justice is served for all the incompetency that led up to my sister's death and to make sure that we can honor all 17 victims in the most beautiful way we can," Hunter Pollack said.

The park is just one of many plans to honor Meadow and the other victims. Andrew Pollack says he will continue to speak up to try and bring change to keep students and teachers safe. As time goes by others have started to follow his lead.

"It doesn't take a politician, it doesn't take any side," Troy Morache said.

More than 200 people showed up to the event Pollack says his goal is to keep that number growing. Another fundraiser is planned for May 27. Motorcycle riders will travel up A1A from Pompano Beach to Fort Lauderdale.

"I'm going to be the voice for the kids and the teachers," Pollack said.