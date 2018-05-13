Milwaukee Black Panthers demand answers after Tosa Police Officer punches teen in video

Demanding answers, The Original Black Panthers of Milwaukee want more videos released of an incident at Mayfair Mall, where a 17-year-old was arrested.

Video of the arrest has been viewed nearly 500,000 times since Friday; The Black Panthers took concerns to the police department wanting justice for the young man.

"We're holding the Wauwatosa Police Department accountable, we're holding affair mall accountable, their security accountable," King Rick said.

The Black Panthers don't think the conduct in this video was fitting for a Wauwatosa Police Officer.

"We need to be treated with respect and we're demanding, we're demanding DA John Chisholm charge this police officer, with assault, battery, whatever it is for hitting one of our young men," said King Rick.

In the video, the officer punches the teen twice in the head; Wauwatosa PD says it is investigating and that the video only shows a small segment of what happened.

They say they have additional video showing the officer initially attempting to speak to the teen, who refused and began fighting with the officer. King Rick says he wants to see that video.

"I want everything released, I want transparency 100 percent," he said.

TODAY'S TMJ4 also asked police about the additional video, they say that won't be released Saturday as they're still gathering information. The 17-year-old was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct, battery and resisting an officer.

The Black Panthers also brought concerns to the Mayfair Mall, who didn't have a comment at the time.