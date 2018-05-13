Camas-Washougal firefighters rescue trapped man, violated state safety laws

The Camas-Washougal Fire Department could be in trouble after two firefighters rushed into a burning home to save a man's life.

The two men arrived to find smoke coming from a Camas house and heard a man yell for help inside the attached garage on Valentine's Day.

Firefighters called for back-up and then cut through the garage door to rescue the 70-year-old man trapped inside.

However, for safety reasons, rules say at least three firefighters must be on scene before they can enter a burning building and in turn, their rescue became a violation of Washington State law.

Washington State's Department of Labor and Industries found the Camas-Washougal department in serious violation of workplace safety and they could be fined.

FOX 12 spoke with the president of the union that represents the department who said safety was extremely important, as is the need to save a life.

"No firefighter is going to show up at a fire and when there is somebody banging on a wall, and yelling, and not go in and save them," Adam Brice President of East Clark Professional Firefighters said.

The Camas City Council is now looking at possible staffing concerns within the department, but the two firefighters will not be punished for their actions.