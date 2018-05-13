City Athlete Laid To Rest, Baltimore Ceasefile Underway

Family and friends gathered Saturday for the funeral of a teenager killed in a shooting a week ago, as another Baltimore Ceasefire gets underway.

Ray Glasgow III, 17, was shot on May 5 in what Baltimore police believe is a case of mistaken identity. The Baltimore City College High School football and lacrosse player was laid to rest Saturday. Mourners wore orange ribbons and teammates wore jerseys at his funeral.

"It's always City forever, even after things happen," said Ericka Love, a City student. "With this happening, everybody was kind of affected because at City, we're all really close. So to see your friends like this is hard."

On Friday, police announced an arrest as his viewing was underway. Shawn Little, 20, was charged in the killing of Glasgow.

"That's something we're still investigating to find out what was the reason behind this," Baltimore police media relations Chief T.J. Smith said.

Glasgow's killing, the fatal shooting Tuesday of a 16-year-old boy on a basketball court outside the Mary E. Rodman Rec Center in west Baltimore and others keep the Baltimore Ceasefire movement going.

"The city is struggling against a lot of really big problems, but we are attacking them from a grassroots level," said Anita Phillips, with Baltimore Ceasefire.

The movement, entering its second year, is calling for 72 hours without a killing this weekend. Events included a prayer walk Saturday.

"For us, prayer is a life-affirming event. It's showing that we have hope, that we have faith, that we're inspired, and when people see us, we believe that inspires them as well," Phillips said.

In February, the group celebrated its first ceasefire weekend without a homicide, which led to a 10-day stretch with no killings. The last time Baltimore had a 10-day span with no homicides was in March 2014, and before that was October 2013.

"The leaders of the Baltimore Ceasefire have inspired people all over the city to keep doing it, so, yeah, it breaks our heart every single time a life is lost, but we don't slow down for that reason. We speed up," Phillips said.