Lower Puna vacation rentals ordered to stop operations

Effective immediately, the County of Hawai'i Civil Defense Agency directs all vacation rental owners and operators in Lower Puna to cease operations. This is to enable emergency operations to focus on residents who live in the area.

Scroll for more content...

The Lower Puna restricted area encompasses the area accessed by Highway 132 from Leilani Estates to Kapoho, Highway 137 from Kapoho to Kalapana, and Highway 130 from Pahoa to Pohoiki, including Black Sands Beach Subdivision.

The county says current vacation renters in this restricted area should find alternative accommodations outside the restricted area as soon as possible, and visitors who have vacation rental reservations in the restricted area should find alternative accommodations.

This directive is issued to owners and operators of vacation rentals within the restricted area, online advertisers of vacation rentals, current vacation renters in the area, and vacation renters with reservations.