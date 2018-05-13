Officers released from hospital after responding to reports of dead body in room

The police officers who were taken to the hospital after responding to reports of a dead body in a room in DeKalb County were released Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at 4649 Memorial Drive, which is the United Inn & Suites, according to Google Maps.

When the officers entered the room, a chemical agent was present that resulted in officers feeling lightheaded and nauseous, according to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department.

Hazmat has responded to the scene, and the officers were held overnight at local hospital.

A spokesperson for the DeKalb County Police Department says the only chemical substance found in the room was that of household cleaning solutions.

As of Sunday, the hotel is back to normal operations.

An autopsy of the 48-year-old deceased male found in the room, will be conducted by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office.