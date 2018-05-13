Clear

Woman arrested for death of three Griswold residents and arson

The Connecticut State Police detectives arrested a woman in connection with the deaths of three Griswold residents....

The Connecticut State Police detectives arrested a woman in connection with the deaths of three Griswold residents.

Hartford Police and State Police detectives arrested 24-year-old Hartford resident Ruth Correa and charged her with murder with special circumstances, home invasion, robbery, and arson.

Police said the investigation began in December 2017 when Griswold residents, husband and wife, Kenneth and Janet Lindquist's bodies were found amidst the rubble after their Kenwood Estates home was destroyed by a large, early morning fire.

Shortly thereafter, Glastonbury Police responded to a fire in an abandoned car on Nanel Drive in the Glastonbury Luxury Apartments in Glastonbury just an hour later. Police said then that the house fire in Griswold and Glastonbury were connected.

Three days after the connected fires, police said they developed a person of interest in the deaths of Kenneth and Janet Lindquist.

Months later, on the morning of Saturday, May 5th, state police responded to reports of human remains found near Kenwood Rd.

Through investigation, police determined the remains were that of the Lindquist's 21-year-old son, Matthew Lindquist.

A week later, Hartford Police, with the assistance of state police said they obtained a warrant for two addresses in Hartford, and conducted interviews.

Police said on Saturday morning, they arrested Correa on Main Street. Correa is being held on 2,500,000 dollars bond and is expected to appear at Norwich Superior Court on Monday, May 14.

Police said they expect more arrests to be forthcoming.

