Netta Barzilai of Israel wins Eurovision Song Contest

Israeli singer Netta Barzilai has won the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, the annual international competition pitting singers from different countries against each other.

Barzilai, 25, won singing "Toy," written and produced by Doron Medalie and Stav Beger. Barzilai has an "extensive background in music," according to Eurovision's website. She studied music in high school and at Israel's Rimon School of Music.

Barzilai thanked her fans Saturday in a video on Eurovision's Twitter account.

"Thank you for choosing me. Thank you for choosing different. Thank you for choosing daring. I love you, keep that going. Do good to others, be good to yourselves," she said, ending her smiling remarks with, "That's about it, let's party!"

This year's contest was broadcast from Lisbon, Portugal.

Cyprus took home second place in this year's competition and Austria came in third.

Eurovision is staged by the public broadcasters that are members of the European Broadcasting Union, which stretches from western Europe to the Balkans and Russia -- and also includes Israel.

This is the 63rd year of the competition, according to the contest's website.