Firefighters in Mobile offer life saving lessons

Mobile Fire-Rescue officials mixed important safety tips with pleasure today at the 2018 Mobile Fire Safety Expo in Trinity Gardens.

Scroll for more content...

There were firefighting demonstrations, like how not to put out a grease fire.

Don't pour water on it, instead cover it with a lid.

Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire-Rescue said, "The purpose of this is to show the citizens of Mobile what their fire department does on the scene of a fire, medical scene, vehicle excavation, car accident, anything like that while also taking the opportunity to teach valuable safety tips for families in their homes."

Fire crews also demonstrated rescuing motorists from wrecked vehicles.

But the event included fun activities, too.

A Life Flight helicopter landed outside Dotch Community Center and fire fighters took children for rides in fire trucks.

People on hand that we talked to were impressed.

Sgt. Cynthia Arrington said, "This is awesome. We don't realize as the citizens what they do."

Michael Schubert said, "I've got a two and a half year old son and ten year old daughter and just like to see what our first responders are out here working with their equipment and how they're getting out there and saving lives."

Daviette Achenbach said, "We were interested in seeing what the firefighters do. I know it's a pretty tough job: interested in learning about safety. Think it would be good for the kids."

And we talked to twin three year old girls who seemed especially impressed by firefighters doing rappelling demonstrations from fire truck ladders.

Describing what she saw, Allison Achenbach said, "He got high up."

The Expo was held in conjunction with National Arson Awareness Week.