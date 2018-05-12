Clear

Jackson County Detention Center corrections officer charged for sexual conduct with inmate

Posted: May. 12, 2018 5:06 PM
Updated: May. 12, 2018 9:03 PM

A Jackson County Detention Center corrections officer has been charged for having sexual contact with an inmate, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Jaroyne D. Wright, 25, faces the felony charge of sexual conduct with a prisoner.

According to court records filed today, on May 11 sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Detention Center after corrections officer commanders, who were reviewing video surveillance in the jail, reported inappropriate conduct involving Wright and a female prisoner.

The conduct occurred on April 29 while the corrections officer was working in the Medical Housing area of the Detention Center.

Wright admitted to the commanders that he had a sexual conversation and sexual contact with the inmate.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $100,000.

Wright is being housed in another county detention center.

