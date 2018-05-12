Clear

FBI offers $10K reward for arrest of fugitive wanted in Louisiana and Mississippi

FBI offices in New Orleans and Jackson are trying to find a fugitive suspected in three armed robberies in Louisiana ...

Posted: May. 12, 2018 3:39 PM
Updated: May. 12, 2018 9:04 PM

FBI offices in New Orleans and Jackson are trying to find a fugitive suspected in three armed robberies in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Scroll for more content...

Terry Madison III is suspected of an April 14 armed robbery at a Walmart Money Center in Hammond, as well as two armed robberies in Waveland and Picayune, Mississippi.

On May 2, Madison allegedly robbed a bank inside a Walmart in Waveland, and then a Walmart Money Center in Picayune.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding Madison should contact the FBI New Orleans Field Office at (504) 816-3000.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Sun & clouds, with warm temperatures.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It