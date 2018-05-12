Man shot, killed in 1 of 3 overnight shootings in KC

The police are investigating three shootings that happened in the Northland on Friday night, one of which left a man dead.

The fatal shooting happened at 8:13 p.m. in the area of NW Barry Road and N. Marston Avenue.

Police arrived after someone called and said there had been a crash. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and had died in his car, a BMW i8.

On Saturday morning, he was identified as Russell J. Fisk, who had just turned 30 years old on May 2.

The second shooting happened at 9:19 p.m. on the corner of N. Campbell Street and 111th Street, which is about five miles away from the first shooting.

This shooting was reported as a drive-by and one man sustained life-threatening injuries.

That man was taken to a local hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

The third shooting happened about 10 minutes later and less than two miles away, in the area of N. Main Street and NW 102nd Terrace.

An officer told KCTV5 News that a man had been shot in the palm of his hand and that he would need stitches.

That victim told police that he was riding his motorcycle northbound on N. Oak Trafficway when he heard six or seven gunshots. He then realized he had been injured.