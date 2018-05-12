Volunteers work to hold back floodwaters from Mallard Way

It was a long day on Mallard Way and in the surrounding neighborhoods where dozens of volunteers and trucks hauling sandbags raced against the clock to build dams before floodwaters could cause further damage.

Scroll for more content...

But there was only so much they could do, and plenty of homes and pasture areas suffered significant damage.

Lines of volunteers piled sandbags trying to stop the Clark Fork River from further coming over where it had breached, into the homes on the end of Mallard Way.

They unloaded sandbags and handed them off for hours to shore up properties on the riverfront. One crew of construction workers from Big Sky Construction set their usual projects aside and took the day to build dams.

"I mean it pretty much looked like this, but its gained a few inches definitely. It's slowing down over there, but I would say its sped up since we've been here. We're definitely making a good dent in it, but its a lot of water," said Big Sky Construction owner Taz Flynn.

Volunteers and residents said they have been holding off the water for several days. Now pumps are working on these flooded properties.

Trucks were hauling in hundreds of sandbags throughout the day Friday, and work will continue into the weekend.