Troopers: Marion woman trafficked $3.7 million worth of drugs

A Marion woman is facing charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say they found $3.7 million worth of drugs in the truck she was renting.
On May 9 around 10:30 am, troopers stopped a rented 2018 Penske truck with Virginia registration for following too closely on I-70 in Guernsey County, Ohio.
Troopers say they noticed criminal indicators as did a drug-sniffing canine.
A probable cause search revealed 110 pounds of heroin and methamphetamine which troopers seized.
They arrested Ashley Tramonte, 27, and charged her with felony possession of a controlled substance and felony trafficking in drugs.
If convicted she could face up to 20 years in prison and up to $40,000.