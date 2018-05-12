Mobile Police arrested 37-year-old Kimberly Abney after a toddler was found on the playground at Meadow Lake Elementary School wearing only a diaper.

Scroll for more content...

According to authorities, officer responded to the school at approximately 8:02 a.m. Thursday, May 10 in reference to a suspicious complaint.

The staff at the school, which is located at 8251 Three-Notch Korner Road, told officers they found the 4-year-old, "wearing nothing but a diaper."

Police say they were able to locate an address for the child in the 4900 block of Huron Drive and after numerous attempts, were able to get the child's mother to the door.

Officials say Abney was unable to tell officers the whereabouts of her child and was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment. The child was released to relatives.