Crews respond to fire and diesel spill in West Haven

Crews responded to a fire at Peabody Street in West Haven on Saturday morning.

The fire occurred at M&R Frosted Food Co. at 168 Peabody Street and has since been extinguished.

Deputy Fire Chief Edward Sweeney said there was a diesel fuel spill from a truck inside the business that caused DEEP to respond to the scene.

According to Sweeney, there is a body of water near the business and there was a concern about the spill running off into the body of water. It is unclear whether the fuel came in contact with the water.

Channel 3's reporter Samaia Hernandez spoke to an employee at M&R Frosted Food Co. who said it's a small business that employs 10 workers. All 10 workers will be unemployed

M&R Frosted Co. delivers frozen food to school districts such as Hartford Public Schools.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.