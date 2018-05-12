'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' saved by NBC

Scroll for more content...

NBC has answered the 9-1-1 call sent out by "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" fans.

The network late on Friday announced it has rescued the comedy series from an untimely death, one day after the show was canceled by Fox.

The series received a 13-episode sixth season order from NBC.

"Ever since we sold this show to Fox I've regretted letting it get away, and it's high time it came back to its rightful home," said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment.

He added: "We're all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up."

Viewers of the cult comedy were vocal about their displeasure following news of the show's axing. It was canceled along with two other comedies -- "The Mick" and '"The Last Man on Earth" -- as Fox made room on its schedule for a crop of new shows.

The news of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine's" resurrection marks the second major network shuffle of the day.

Earlier on Friday, Fox announced it was reviving Tim Allen's "Last Man Standing," one year after the show was canceled by ABC.

The fan reaction apparently played a part in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine's" second chance at life.

"You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show," cast member Melissa Fumero tweeted.

The show is produced by Universal Television.

It stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller.