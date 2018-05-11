Head of Demeter Direct tells CNN he worked for Cohen in Korea Aerospace deal

Mark Ko, the head of a company called Demeter Direct, told CNN on Friday that he served as a middle person between Trump aide Michael Cohen and Korea Aerospace Industries.

Scroll for more content...

"With regards to your inquiry on my involvement with Michael Cohen, I was brought in as business consultant and translator between Michael Cohen and Korea Aerospace Industries," Ko told CNN in an email. "The relationship officially ended on November 2017."

It was reported this week that Korea Aerospace Industries paid Cohen $150,000 in consulting fees.

Public filings for Demeter Direct in California list Ko as the company's CEO and say the company deals with Korean food.

CNN had reached out to Ko earlier this week to ask whether Demeter Direct had helped arrange Cohen's business consulting deal with Korea Aerospace Industries. Ko responded to the inquiries Friday evening.

Earlier in the week, Korea Aerospace Industries said it received legal advice on the Cost Accounting Standards regulation from Essential Consultants LLC, Cohen's shell company, through a contracted deal.

"The payment was all legal based on the contract. KAI is doing its best to comply with accounting regulations that are up to global standards," the company said in a statement earlier this week.

A spokesperson clarified that KAI did not have direct contact with Cohen at the time, and that the company had worked with several firms in the US and South Korea to ensure compliance with global accounting standards.

Michael Avenatti, adult film star Stormy Daniels' lawyer, who published information about alleged payments to Cohen earlier this week, had tweeted Friday evening: "In 2017-18 - Why was Mr. Cohen paying Demeter Direct Inc. in Los Angeles large sums of money from his Essential Consultants LLC account? Keep attacking me Mr. Giuliani and @foxnews. Please. #Basta"