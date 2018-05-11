Clear

'Be Best' to 'he's dying anyway': A week in Trumpworld

This week started with ...

Posted: May. 11, 2018 7:49 PM
Updated: May. 11, 2018 10:36 PM

This week started with first lady Melania Trump unveiling her "Be Best" campaign -- an effort to combat, among other things, online bullying and the broader deterioration of civil discourse.

It ended with the White House embroiled in a controversy over a staffer named Kelly Sadler who joked in a staff meeting that Sen. John McCain's opposition to CIA nominee Gina Haspel was immaterial because "he's dying anyway."

Contradiction and 180 degree turns are nothing new to this White House. But, even by the Trump administration's blown-out standards, this week was a wild swing between the poles of comity and crassness.

The most disappointing part? The White House -- via press secretary Sarah Sanders -- refused to condemn (or even acknowledge) Sadler's comments.

"I'm not going to comment on an internal staff meeting," said Sanders on Friday. (Sadler was at work Friday.)

"Be Best" indeed.

Below, the 27 headlines that defined the week that was in Trumpworld.

