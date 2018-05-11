Deputies trying to identify women seen stealing baby formula from Publix

Hillsborough County deputies are searching for five women who allegedly stole multiple cans of powdered baby formula from shelves.

Deputies said the theft happened on April 6, 2018, at the Publix store located at 8975 Race Track Road in Tampa. The females removed multiple cans of baby formula, tossed it into a shopping cart and walked out.

"It's sad that they feel they have to do that if they're taking it for their own kids and they can't afford it," said mother Faith Storms.

Faith Storms says baby formula for her 2-year-old son cost nearly $350 a month.

"My babies on a metabolic formula that we get from his doctor. If we would have to purchase it ourselves it would be between $60 to $70 a can and he goes through 5 cans a month," said Storms.

Deputies said formula is expensive and it's an attractive product to steal.

"Desperate times, desperate measures kind of thing and the other one is someone who is preying on those kind of people who will go in and steal it and maybe turn it for a profit," said Danny Alvarez, a spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsborough County deputies said the women got away in a white Mercury Grand Marquis with side molding and tinted windows.

Deputies are working to see if this case is connected to one in Pasco County in April. Four subjects were seen on security video at a CVS store on Bruce B. Downs in Wesley Chapel placing 12 cans of baby formula inside tote bags. A store employee confronted them and they got away.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.