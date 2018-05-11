Police release body cam video of deadly officer-involved shooting

Tulsa police have released body cam video from a deadly officer-involved shooting earlier this week.

The shooting happened Monday near 8500 East 41st Street near an Extended Stay Inn. Police said a suspect was hit and killed in the shooting.

Officers Chris Beyerl and Officer Shawn Hickey were patrolling the area when they approached a suspicious vehicle with multiple people inside. The officers noticed one of the three men inside the vehicle had a gun. Police said that man fired the gun once at officers.

The suspect, Albert Odom, 26, who had four felony warrants, was then shot by officers, police said. Two officers fired shots on the man.

"My office has received preliminary information regarding that shooting," Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler "Once the Bever case is completed, I hope to visit with the investigators to see where they are with regard to completing their investigation."